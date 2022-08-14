Main Photo

Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson, right, is congratulated by William Contreras (24) after Olson hit a home run during the fourth inning.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Michael Harris II had two hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Friday night.

Eddie Rosario singled and doubled, and Matt Olson also went deep for the Braves in the opener of a four-game series against their NL East opponent.

