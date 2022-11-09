Main Photo

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9).

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI (AP) — Portland didn’t call time. Josh Hart called game.

Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired off a pass from Damian Lillard gave the Trail Blazers a 110-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night, capping a perfect offensive finish from Portland.

