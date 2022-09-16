Main Photo

Harvick

 AP FILE PHOTO

Kevin Harvick snapped a long losing streak with back-to-back wins that threw him into the thick of NASCAR’s championship hunt.

Harvick is now on the verge of elimination just one round into the playoffs. The 16-driver playoff field will be cut by four Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and Harvick goes into the race ranked last among the contenders.

