Kevin Harvick snapped a long losing streak with back-to-back wins that threw him into the thick of NASCAR’s championship hunt.
Harvick is now on the verge of elimination just one round into the playoffs. The 16-driver playoff field will be cut by four Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and Harvick goes into the race ranked last among the contenders.
He’s had a terrible stretch the last three races, starting with a crash in the regular-season finale at Daytona. Harvick’s car then caught fire in the playoff opener at Darlington and he crashed at Kansas for the first three consecutive DNF’s in Harvick’s two-plus decade career.
Harvick pretty much needs a win Saturday night to avoid elimination. Also below the cutline headed into Bristol are Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe. Harvick and Briscoe both drive Fords for Stewart-Haas Racing.
Harvick said the No. 4 team can race hard because “we don’t have anything to lose.”
NASCAR’s new Next Gen car raced at Bristol in the spring but it was when the concrete surface was covered in dirt. Busch grabbed his only Cup Series victory of the year, a win he inherited from third place when leaders Tyler Reddick and Briscoe crashed racing for the checkered flag.
Now the Tennessee track will be its usual concrete-covered 0.533-mile bullring and a completely different experience than it was as a dirt track.
“We’ve realized there are a number of unknowns that come with the car and things that you don’t think about unless you race,” Harvick said of the season-long adjustment teams are making with the Next Gen. “There’s just really no rhyme or reason to things that have happened this year. You just have to be really open-minded to adjust and adapt quickly to whatever happens.”
Briscoe said he’s done two sessions on the simulator to try to prepare for the conditions.
“I think it’s probably going to be the most chaotic race you’ve seen at Bristol in a long time,” Briscoe said. “The cars are going to be out of control. I think they are going to be extremely fast — faster than we’ve run there in a long time.”
The first two playoff races this year have been won by Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace, neither of whom is part of the playoff field. A victory by a playoff driver earns an automatic berth into the next round, so Christopher Bell, based on points, is the only driver who has already advanced.
Wallace’s win at Kansas last week was the 18th different Cup Series winner this season, one shy of the all-time record set in 1956, 1958, 1961 and 2001.