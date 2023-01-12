Main Photo

Michael Castillo waits on the putting green at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Castillo, the head golf pro at Kapalua, qualified for the Sony Open for the first time at age 60 by winning the PGA Aloha Section. The Sony Open is two months after he had radiation treatment for liver cancer.

 DOUG FERGUSON/AP PHOTO

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Michael Castillo comes from a rich heritage of golf in Hawaii, now the head pro at Kapalua and formerly president of the Aloha Section. He had reason to believe his hope of ever playing the Sony Open was long gone.

But his assistants at Kapalua talked him into playing this year, mainly because the Aloha Section PGA Championship was at Poipu Bay, where he spent 12 years as the head pro.

Recommended for you