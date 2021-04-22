ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 25 points, Lou Williams added 22 in his best game since returning to Atlanta and the surging Hawks pulled away in the final period for a 112-96 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.
The Hawks began the day clinging to the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference, which would mean home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Atlanta won for the fifth time in six games to move a step closer to locking up its first postseason berth since 2017.
Young pointed out that the Hawks keep winning even though five players are still out with injuries — an issue that has plagued the team all season.
“It’s crazy to think about,” he said. “A lot of guys are playing well and doing a lot of really good things, and we still ain’t got everybody back. ... It’s a great feeling, but I also want to get everybody back and see what we can all do together.”
The Hawks took command in the second quarter, outscoring the rebuilding Magic 28-13 over the final 7 minutes to build a 65-48 lead at halftime.
Clint Capela scored 12 of his 14 points during the run, Young added seven and Bogdan Bogdanovic knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
Capela also had 19 rebounds.
Orlando got as close as six in the third quarter before Atlanta iced the victory in the final period.
Williams was stunned by the trade-deadline deal that brought him to Atlanta from the Los Angeles Clippers. He even considered retirement, despite coming back to a team he once played for and the city where he grew up.
After sitting out four games to ponder his options, Williams finally joined the Hawks to provide some scoring punch off the bench. His performance against the Magic was what injury-plagued Atlanta had in mind.
“I came in being aggressive,” Williams said. “I had a conversation with Coach Nate (McMillan) this week. I was facilitating a little too much to his liking. He wanted me to be a little more aggressive at the offensive end, be myself.”
Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony had 17 points apiece for Orlando, which has lost nine of 10.
The Magic struggled to keep Young and Williams off the line. Those two combined to hit 17 of 19 free throws.
“Every one of those is a mistake,” coach Steve Clifford said. “Those were things that we covered this morning, but obviously we did a poor job of it.”