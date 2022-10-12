MIAMI — Most of the names on the Miami Heat roster are the same ones that were there last season. The objective for the season is also the same.
Don’t be fooled, though: The Heat insist this isn’t the same team.
October 12, 2022
The Heat won 53 games last season, getting the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and making Game 7 of the conference finals. And even though almost all the principals from that team — Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry among them — are back, Miami’s mandate over the summer was to find ways to get better.
“I would say, to a man, everybody took that to heart and then came back much, much different,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “None of that guarantees anything, but our team is different. Each year is different.”
In some ways, yes, the Heat already seem different. Butler looks stronger. Lowry looks slimmer. Adebayo worked to expand his shooting range. Herro just got a $130 million, four-year extension that kicks in at the start of next season. Max Strus and Duncan Robinson, in Spoelstra’s words, remain “ignitable shooters.”
In other ways, they’re the same. The expectation is a championship. Miami got to the NBA Finals in 2020 at the bubble, was probably one shot away from getting to the finals last season, and believes this core is good enough to get it done.
“Every year we go into it with the mindset that we’re trying to win a championship,” Herro said. “We think we have enough.”
Adebayo said the Heat are aware that not everyone on the outside agrees. And while those voices aren’t supposed to necessarily matter, Adebayo said Miami could turn the sentiments from those doubters into fuel.
“It’s disrespectful to not only us, but our organization,” Adebayo said. “We as a team find (things) to be mad at, anyway. Most of our group is undrafted, had to get out of the mud, had to go through the trenches to get what we wanted. We’ve got guys who have fought for theirs. Some dudes get the easy route. We’ve got a lot of guys who had to fight.”
