Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) defends.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Close games are becoming the norm for the Miami Heat.

Max Strus scored 19 points, Kyle Lowry added 18 points and nine assists, and the Heat got back to .500 by holding off the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110 on Monday night.

