MIAMI — The Miami Heat never led in the fourth quarter.
And they won anyway.
Kendrick Nunn scored 25 points, James Johnson added 22 on 9-for-11 shooting and the Heat improved their NBA-best home record to 19-1 by beating the Sacramento Kings 118-113 in overtime on Monday.
Goran Dragic scored 18 and Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who also lead the NBA with a 7-0 overtime record this season. The Heat have already matched last season’s home win total — Miami was 19-22 at home a season ago.
“I keep saying it," Adebayo said. “We've got a lot of grit. We've got a lot of determination. That's the kind of guys who you want in your locker room."
Dragic found Adebayo with a lob that set up a basket with .8 seconds left in regulation, and Adebayo — a strong All-Star candidate — scored the first four points of overtime for Miami.
The Kings scored the next six to reclaim the lead, before Miami ended the game on a 7-0 run. Sacramento still had a chance to tie the game after a turnover with about a minute left, but Johnson blocked Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 3-point try and Nunn sealed the win with a pair of free throws.
“This was one of the more important wins of the season," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.