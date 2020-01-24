MIAMI — The Miami Heat built a huge lead, wasted every bit of it, benched their entire starting five and wound up having to go to overtime yet again.
Clearly, they like being uncomfortable.
Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 24 points in overtime and the Heat wasted a 21-point cushion before beating the Washington Wizards 134-129 on Wednesday night.
Butler also had 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Heat, who improved to 20-1 at home and 8-0 in overtime this season. Goran Dragic had 22 points and 10 assists, Kendrick Nunn scored 14 points and Duncan Robinson finished with 13 for the Heat.
{span}Washington fell to 1-6 in games decided by five points or less. Miami is 10-4 in such games. The Heat took 36 free throws to Washington’s 20.{/span}
“I think we just turn it up to another level,” Herro said of Miami’s OT success. “We don’t know we’re going to win, but we try to turn it up to another level.”
Heat host the L.A. Clippers tonight.