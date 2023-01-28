Main Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Boston Bruins.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Victor Hedman scored the go-ahead goal with 6:31 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a team record with their 11th straight home victory by defeating the NHL-best Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.

Brayden Point’s pass for Steven Stamkos on a 2-on-1 misfired, but the puck came right to Hedman. His shot from the left circle beat Linus Ullmark after the Boston goalie was run over by teammate Brandon Carlo, breaking a 2-all tie.

Recommended for you