SAN ANTONIO — Tyler Herro scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat dominated the short-handed San Antonio Spurs 112-95 on Thursday night in Kyle Lowry’s return.
Lowry missed nine straight games for undisclosed personal reasons.
“It’s just awesome to have him back in our locker room and having his spirit,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Everything is just great. I couldn’t help but to smile walking into shootaround this morning. Seeing him there is just special.”
Lowry’s return enabled the Heat to have their projected starting five together for the first time since Thanksgiving weekend and they snapped a three-game losing streak.
Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami after being chosen for his sixth All-Star Game.
The Heat (33-20) led by as many as 26 points, allowing Butler to sit out the fourth quarter.
The Spurs struggled to score without injured starters Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl, as well as Jock Landale, Doug McDermott and Keita Bates-Diop.
Derrick White, who also sat out the fourth quarter, had 22 points for San Antonio.
“I was just trying to be aggressive,” White said. “I knew DJ, Doug, and Jak were out.”
Tre Jones, who had 16 points, was the only other player in double figures for the Spurs.
The game was moved up 1 1/2 hours due to inclement weather. The Heat cut their shootaround short Thursday morning after being informed of a possible change in start time.
“There have been a lot of firsts in the last two years, but I’ve never been part of a game that was changed the day of the game,” Spoelstra said. “But I thought everyone responded well to it. No excuses, let’s not complain about it, let’s just do it.”
Miami outscored San Antonio 54-36 in the paint and held the Spurs to a season-low 38% shooting from the field.
San Antonio (19-34) has one home game remaining before embarking on a nearly monthlong road trip necessitated by the San Antonio Livestock & Rodeo using the AT&T Center. The Spurs have lost three straight.
“Every game, win or lose, is a learning experience,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “A wonderful experience for all our young guys. They gave it all they had, but Miami is sharp.”
White had 19 points in the first half to keep the Spurs from facing a larger deficit.
Miam’s bench outscored San Antonio’s 31-10 in first half.
Herro had 10 points off the bench in the first half and finished 11 for 20 from the field along with five rebounds and five assists.
“He’s confident,” Butler said. “We all know that he can put the ball in the basket, but he also does a great job of getting everybody else involved. He’s getting better and better when it comes to making the right read in the pick-and-roll and the iso situation. If he keeps playing the way that he’s playing, he’s going to be key for us down the line.”