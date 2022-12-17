Main Photo

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, left, looks to drive around Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3).

 MICHAEL WYKE/AP PHOTO

HOUSTON — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night.

A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the fourth Heat player to hit 10 3s in a game — a feat most recently accomplished by Duncan Robinson on Dec. 10, 2019.

