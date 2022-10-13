Main Photo

FILE - Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) and teammates celebrates a 38-33 win after an NCAA college football game against Florida.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Will Anderson is one of the nation’s top pass rushers. Hendon Hooker has been among the hottest passers.

The Alabama linebacker and Tennessee quarterback headline the midseason Southeastern Conference awards released Wednesday by The Associated Press. Anderson is the top defensive player so far and Hooker grrabbed the offensive honors as the two players head into Saturday’s showdown between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.

