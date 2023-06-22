Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Josh Lowe dives but can’t get to a double by Baltimore Orioles’ Austin Hays during the fifth inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSURG — Aaron Hicks homered and had four RBIs as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-6 after nearly blowing a seven-run lead Tuesday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the AL East.

Anthony Santander and Ryan O’Hearn also went deep, and Kyle Bradish (3-3) gave up two runs and four hits over five innings for the Orioles, who moved within four games of the first-place Rays. Félix Bautista, the fifth Baltimore reliever, got four outs to earn his 20th save on his 28th birthday.

