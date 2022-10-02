Main Photo

Toronto FC defender Shane O’Neill, right, blocks a shot by Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuaín (10).

 NATHAN DENETTE/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

TORONTO — Gonzalo Higuaín scored in the 86th minute to give Miami a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Friday night.

Miami (13-13-6), which entered holding onto the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, has won two straight and is tied with Orlando City for sixth place in the conference standings with 45 points. Miami concludes it regular season with home matches against Orlando City and Montreal.

