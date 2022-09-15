FORT LAUDERDALE — Gonzalo Higuain's goals led Inter Miami to a 2-1 win Tuesday over the Columbus Crew in a game that was delayed by over two-and-a-half hours due to lightning.

Higuain's game-winner came in the 82nd minute to put Miami (11-13-6) ahead 2-1. Alejandro Pozuelo had an assist on the goal. Higuain scored all of Miami's goals in the matchup.

