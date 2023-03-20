NASCAR Atlanta Auto Racing

Austin Hill (21) leads at the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Hampton, Ga.

 HAKIM WRIGHT SR./AP PHOTO

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Austin Hill continued his dominant start to the NASCAR Xfinity season, holding off Daniel Hemric at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday night for his third win in five races.

Hill overcome a record-setting day of cautions in doubleheader Xfinity and truck series races. There were 11 cautions, the most for an Xfinity race in Atlanta, knocking out 12 drivers.

