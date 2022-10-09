Main Photo

Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr., right, breaks up a would be touchdown pass intended for Florida wide receiver Ja’Quavion Fraziars (0).

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

GAINESVILLE — Jaydon Hill intercepted two passes, including one he returned 49 yards for a touchdown, and Florida held on to beat Missouri 24-17 on Saturday to end a six-game skid in Southeastern Conference play.

Hill’s pick-6 was among a bevy of big plays that gave the Gators (4-2, 1-2 SEC) their first league victory in a year. His second interception ended a third-quarter drive that had reached Florida’s 16-yard line.

Recommended for you