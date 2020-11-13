A last-second loss to No. 22 Liberty has drawn a lot of negative attention to Virginia Tech, but coach Justin Fuente said it simply magnified where the Hokies are as a program.
“We haven’t played a lot different in the last three weeks, in my opinion. We’ve been uneven,” Fuente said this week as the Hokies (4-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned their attention to facing No. 9 Miami on Saturday.
Virginia Tech has lost two of its last three, the only victory coming against a Louisville team that was decimated by COVID-19 absences. The Hokies lost top running back Khalil Herbert after the opening kickoff against the Flames and also finished the day without tight end James Mitchell and linebacker Rayshard Ashby because of injuries.
The Hurricanes (6-1, 5-1) are third in the conference standings but haven’t won consecutive games in Lane Stadium since taking three straight there from 1967 through 1992. The Hurricanes won in Blacksburg, Virginia two years ago, and know that if they have any realistic chance of reaching the ACC title game they’ll have to do it again Saturday.
“I think the way that you help winning on the road is by winning on the road,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “You get confidence that you can do it."
D’Eriq King is coming off perhaps the best statistical game for a Miami quarterback ever in last week’s win over N.C. State: 430 passing yards, 105 rushing yards, five touchdown passes and no interceptions -- the first such game with those totals in Miami history. It was the first time any FBS quarterback had those numbers in a game since 2013.
But King doesn’t expect things to come easily at Virginia Tech.
“I think they have a pretty good defense,” King said. “I know Virginia Tech, I think they’ve been missing a few guys over the past couple games. I think everybody’s coming back this week. They do a bunch of different things, man, especially on the back end. ... They can create a lot of pressure so we’ve got to be on our p’s and q’s.”