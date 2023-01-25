Main Photo

Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) is defended by Michigan forward Emily Kiser (33).

 CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Mackenzie Holmes had 25 points and 10 rebounds as No. 6 Indiana beat No. 13 Michigan 92-83 on Monday night.

Sara Scalia added 19 points, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish each scored 12, and Yarden Garzon and Grace Berger each had 10 points for the Hoosiers (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten), who won their sixth straight.

