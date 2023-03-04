Main Photo

Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) drives against Michigan State forward Taiyier Parks (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten women's tournament.

 BRUCE KLUCKHOHN/AP PHOTO

MINNEAPOLIS — Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points and Sara Scalia added 20 as second-ranked and top-seeded Indiana overcame a slow start to hold off Michigan State 94-85 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

Chloe Moore-McNeil had 19 points and 11 assists for the Hoosiers (27-2), while Yarden Garzon added 12 points and five rebounds.

Recommended for you