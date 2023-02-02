Main Photo

Max Homa holds the trophy after winning the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament.

 GREGORY BULL/AP PHOTO

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — “Max, can you hear me?”

Lead analyst Trevor Immelman was in the broadcast booth talking to Max Homa, who had just hit his drive on the par-5 13th at Torrey Pines. Homa was listening through an earbud.

