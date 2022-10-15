Main Photo

Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the third period.

 ADAM HUNGER/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Patric Hornqvist scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots and Florida beat the New York Islanders 3-1 Thursday night to give Paul Maurice a win in his first game as Panthers coach.

Eetu Luostarinen scored in the second period and Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-netter late in the third for Florida. The Panthers won their season opener a year after winning their first eight games and starting 10-0-1.

