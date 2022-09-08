Main Photo

Billy Horschel hits off the third tee during the second round of the Tour Championship.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO

Billy Horschel finally made a U.S. team as one of six players added Wednesday to a stacked American team that will try to win the Presidents Cup for the ninth straight time.

Captain Davis Love III took two other newcomers to team competition with Max Homa, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour last season and Cameron Young, a 25-year-old who nearly won two majors as a rookie.

