Main Photo

Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs.

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP PHOTO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A horse died Sunday after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Rio Moon “suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire,” according to notes in the Equibase chart for the sixth race.

