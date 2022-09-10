Main Photo

Miami Marlins’ Joey Wendle, right, scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto after hitting a home run during the fifth inning.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins got caught on a short-hop — maybe the Phillies first baseman who is far from a Gold Glover was a bit overaggressive on the play — and waved at a ground ball that skipped past him and rolled into right field. His 11th error cost the Phillies the lead, the win and even a shot at tightening their grip in the NL wild-card race.

Hoskins’ two-base error allowed Miami to tie the game in the ninth inning and Brian Anderson followed with an RBI single that sent the Marlins past Philadelphia 6-5 on Thursday night and snapped their nine-game losing streak.

