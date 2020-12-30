TAMPA — Making the playoffs for the first time in 13 years is just a start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“We’re 10-5 and I know that gets us a spot, but I think there’s still a big week ahead of us for preparation and improving as a team,” quarterback Tom Brady said.
“We’re playing better, we’re playing more consistently, and it’s been great to see,” the six-time Super Bowl champion added. “There’s a lot of guys who have worked hard to get to this point.”
Brady and coach Bruce Arians stress, though, the final week of the regular season is no time to rest on achieving a goal of ending the NFL’s second-longest playoff drought.
The Bucs are in for the first time since 2007. A win over the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday would clinch the No. 5 seed in the NFC, setting up a first-round road playoff matchup against whoever winds up being the NFC East champion. And that team will have a losing record.
“There’s going to be a bunch of teams that make it this year, and there’s only going to be one team that ends up happy,” Brady said. “The more time we can spend improving as a team ... the better it is for us.”
Arians reiterated the Bucs will practice and play to win this week, noting there’s a significant difference between finishing 11-5 rather than 10-6.
A chance to clinch a higher seed is a bonus.
“Eleven and five, that’s very rare. To have a chance to get to 11-5, keep that seeding – we want that seeding just for pride. We don’t care who we play, it’s more for pride,” Arians said Monday.
“I’d probably have to beat some guys in the head with a stick to try and get them not to play anyway,” the coach added. “I talked to them about it before and (they said), ‘I’m playing.’ We’re going to practice and play like everything depends on it. It’s not going to be an easy game, either.”