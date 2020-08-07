The Florida State Seminoles will now travel to Miami for their first road game of the 2020 season.
The Seminoles will be led by first-year head coach Mike Norvell. Florida State will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak against longtime rival, Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 26 under the new Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, the conference announced Thursday.
Florida State and Miami were originally scheduled to meet Nov. 7, but the game was moved up as part of a modified schedule that now calls for ACC teams to play 10 league games — including Notre Dame for this season only — and one nonconference opponent because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Florida State will open its season Sept. 12 at home against Georgia Tech before hosting Samford in its lone nonconference game.
Miami’s season opener will be against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on a Thursday, Sept. 10 and then travel to Louisville on Sept. 19 before hosting the Seminoles.
The Seminoles will have two bye weeks on the first Saturday in October, then travel to Notre Dame on Oct. 10 before returning home Oct. 17 to face North Carolina.
Florida State hosts Virginia in its final home game Nov. 28 — a date previously reserved for in-state rival Florida — and then closes out its regular-season schedule with a trip to Duke on Dec. 5.
The Gators are missing from Florida State’s schedule for the first time since 1957 after the Southeastern Conference opted for a conference-only schedule.
The Hurricanes will get a bye week between the Florida State game and their Oct. 10 trip to Clemson. They’ll then host Pittsburgh and Virginia in back-to-back weekends.
After taking Halloween weekend off, the Hurricanes will be on the road for three of the four weekends in November. Miami visits N.C. State on Nov. 6 and Virginia Tech on Nov. 14, then returns home to host Georgia Tech on Nov. 21 before ending the month at Wake Forest on Nov. 28.
Miami will host North Carolina on Dec. 5 in its final game of the regular season.