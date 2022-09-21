Main Photo

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 26-yard touchdown run.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts rolled to his right, scampered down the sideline and stutter-stepped to the 5-yard-line, where he was wrapped up by a defender with another in pursuit. Hurts twisted his body, lowered his head, dragged two defenders with him and powered his way in for an adrenaline-filled 26-yard touchdown run that about broke the game open.

Just maybe, or so the Eagles can hope, there are many more plays like that one ahead.

