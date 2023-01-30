IMSA Rolex 24 Daytona Auto Racing

Earl Bamber, of New Zealand, drives a Cadillac V-LMDh towards the east horseshoe during the Rolex 24 hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New hybrid engine technology held up over the first seven hours of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, where a new era of sports car racing began as IMSA became the first North American series to use the technology.

The twice-round-the-clock endurance race that began Saturday debuted brand new cars for the top GTP class, which uses a hybrid powertrain combined with a traditional internal combustion engine. But the tight timeline to prepare the new cars, the technology itself and supply chain challenges have created an air of uncertainty as to the durability of the GTP cars.

