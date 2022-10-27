Main Photo

Umpires Will Little, left, and Dan Iassogna, right, review a play on whether or not Cleveland Guardians’ Andres Gimenez was hit-by-pitch.

 PHIL LONG/AP PHOTO

HOUSTON — Dan Iassogna will be the crew chief for the seven umpires working the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros starting Friday night.

Iassogna drew the third World Series assignment in his 21-year career and first as crew chief.

Recommended for you