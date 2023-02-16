Main Photo

A crowd gathers for the Rolex 24 at the Daytona International Speedway.

 IMSA PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH – A common refrain from the start of the Roar Before the Rolex 24 through the checkered flag on the 61st running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona was a noticeable uptick in the size of the audience.

“I think there were more people at the Roar than at the last bunch of Rolexes we’ve been to, so hats off to whoever is in charge of that,” said legendary team owner Chip Ganassi a few hours prior to the start of the Rolex 24. “It’s changed in a big way.”

