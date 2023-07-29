Main Photo

The new single-make series will feature the all-new Ford Mustang Dark Horse R.

 IMSA PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A herd of Mustangs are about to gallop onto IMSA race weekends in 2024.

Ford Performance and IMSA announced today that the Mustang Challenge, a single-make racing series featuring the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse R, will debut next year. The schedule will consist of six race weekends, each with a pair of sprint races for a total of 12 races throughout the season.

