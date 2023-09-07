Main Photo

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shouts to his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Duke.

 BEN McKEOWN/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Clemson fired offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter after just one full season as the offensive play-caller and hired Garrett Riley away from Texas Christian, where he helped the Horned Frogs reach the national championship game.

Coach Dabo Swinney didn’t get the improvement he hoped for in a 28-7 loss to Duke that dropped the Tigers from No. 9 to No. 25 in The Associated Press Top 25.

