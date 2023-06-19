US Open Golf

Wyndham Clark hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 MARCIO J. SANCHEZ/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Call him a traditionalist, but Wyndham Clark thinks professional golf is better in the daylight.

The U.S. Open co-leader criticized NBC’s decision to put Saturday’s third round in a late broadcast window that forced the final competitors to finish their rounds around sunset. Visibility at Los Angeles Country Club was poor for the final hour of play, and Clark wasn’t thrilled to finish the biggest round of his life in suboptimal conditions.

