Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot over Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31).

 MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double.

