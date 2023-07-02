Main Photo

Simon Pagenaud, of France, drives during the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix.

 CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO

IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud walked away unharmed from a terrifying wreck during practice at Mid-Ohio on Saturday, when his car from Meyer Shank Racing rolled seven times through a gravel trap before coming to rest on its side.

Pagenaud told his team over the radio that his breaks had failed, and he was going about 180 mph (290 kph) at the end of a straightway when he tried to make the corner of the road course. The car catapulted through the gravel and into the air, rolling several times as pieces ripped away, before finally coming to a stop with Pagenaud motionless inside.

