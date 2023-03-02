Main Photo

Scott McLaughlin smiles before an IndyCar auto race at World Wide Technology Raceway. The IndyCar season begins Sunday with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

 AP FILE PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — IndyCar finally has its own television program, a refocused marketing plan, aggressive sustainability efforts and a whopping 27 full-time entrants as the season begins this weekend on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.

Is it enough to finally give IndyCar the respect its drivers have been demanding?

