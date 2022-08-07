Main Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin works with a blocking dummy.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Seven months after undergoing knee surgery, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin is back in pads on the practice field.

Godwin, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract in March, worked out in full uniform at training camp Friday — running and catching passes during individual drills, but not participating in team periods.

