GTP momentum keeps churning with Lamborghini’s SC63 unveiling.

DAYTONA BEACH – The most recent stop on John Doonan’s “2023 World Tour” was last week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, where the IMSA president saw the Lamborghini SC63 prototype in person for the very first time. The SC63 will compete in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class of next year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“It is a stunner,” Doonan said with pride.

