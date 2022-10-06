Main Photo

Offensive lineman Jason Godrick, of Nigeria, takes part in the NFL International Combine at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

 KIN CHEUNG/AP PHOTO

LONDON — Jason Godrick plans to “dominate” as an NFL offensive lineman. The first hurdle seems like a big one, though.

“I’ve never played an organized game of football before,” the 6-foot-5, 293-pound Nigerian said. “I’ve been blessed to be a quick learner, a very good student.”

