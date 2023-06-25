Main Photo

Leona Maguire, of Ireland, hits from the 13th fairway during the second round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — Leona Maguire of Ireland has been on a tear since the start of the month and not even an elite field in the KMPG Women’s PGA Championship, intermittent rain and a tough Baltusrol course slowed her down.

The winner Sunday in Michigan for her second LPGA Tour title, Maguire birdied four of her final six holes for a 3-under 68 and a one-shot lead over three players Friday at the halfway point of the second of five majors in women’s golf this year.

