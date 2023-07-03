NCAA Athlete Compensation

Wisconsin's Traevon Jackson dribbles past the NCAA logo during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament March 26, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. The rapidly expanding landscape of nonprofit collectives paying college athletes to promote charities has been hit with a potentially seismic disruption. A 12-page memo from the Internal Revenue Service released in June 2023 determined that in many cases, the nonprofit collectives may not qualify as tax-exempt if their main purpose is paying players instead of supporting charitable works. 

 JAE C. HONG/AP PHOTO, FILE

