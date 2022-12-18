Main Photo

Miami guard Isaiah Wong, right, passes the ball as St. Francis forward Josh Cohen defends.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

CORAL GABLES — Isaiah Wong scored 22 points and had 10 assists as No. 25 Miami beat St. Francis (Pa.) 91-76 on Saturday.

Wooga Poplar added a career-high 20 points while Bensley Joseph and Norchad Omier each scored 14 points for the Hurricanes (11-1), who won their seventh straight. It’s the first week the Hurricanes earned an in-season Top-25 ranking since March 12, 2018, when they landed at 22.

