New York Islanders’ Kyle Palmieri, center, celebrates after shooting the puck past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, below, during the first period.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Adam Pelech, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee scored third-period goals as the New York Islanders rallied for another comeback victory Tuesday night, 4-3 over the rival New York Rangers.

The Rangers were ahead 3-1 heading into the third at Madison Square Garden before Pelech scored his first of the season 14 seconds into the period.

