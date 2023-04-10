UFC 287 Preview Mixed Martial Arts

UFC commentator Joe Rogan, front left, listens to Israel Adesanya after a ceremonial weigh-in Friday, April 7, in Miami. Adesanya will face UFC 287 middleweight champion Alex Pereira on Saturday.

 MARTA LAVNDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI (AP) — Israel Adesanya wanted a quick rematch after a November loss to Alex Pereira stripped him of the 185-pound championship belt he’d held since 2019.

Five months later in UFC 287 in Miami early Sunday, Adesanya dropped the middleweight champion Pereira with two right hands, then raised his fists in triumph as he took back his middleweight championship belt and cemented his legacy as one of the greatest fighters in the sport’s history.

