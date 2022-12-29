Main Photo

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates scoring the game tying basket in front of teammate Christian Wood (35) during the fourth quarter.

 LM OTERO/AP PHOTO

DALLAS — Include the extra rebound, or don’t.

It doesn’t really matter with Luka Doncic’s logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter.

