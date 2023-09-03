Main Photo

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates his touchdown reception as East Carolina defensive back Isaiah Brown-Murray (26) defends.

 PAUL SANCYA/AP PHOTO

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — J.J. McCarthy walked alongside his teammates in a single-file formation as each player raised an arm over their head, letting suspended Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh know his players were thinking about him.

“That was definitely a tribute to coach Harbaugh,” McCarthy said after throwing three touchdown passes to Roman Wilson to help the second-ranked Wolverines rout East Carolina 30-3 on Saturday. “That was pretty cool to do that.”

