Main Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett celebrates after sacking Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — The Baltimore Ravens finally have a winning streak.

Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns, and the Ravens rallied Thursday night for a 27-22 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving Baltimore consecutive victories for the first time this season.

