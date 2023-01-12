Main Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16).

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE — Zay Jones has been in the NFL long enough to realize — and appreciate — the uniqueness of Jacksonville’s receiving group.

The Jaguars signed three pass catchers in free agency to help second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and each of them delivered a career season.

